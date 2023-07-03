Abducted child rescued within 8 hours

New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old child from Yamuna Bridge in Central Delhi’s Vikas Marg area, police said on Sunday. The child was rescued from the house of accused Jagat Pal in Aalli village on Mathura Road and reunited with his parents within eight hours of reporting the incident, they said.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that during interrogation, the accused disclosed that for the last six months, he used to travel daily to Krishnagar godown of a company where he used to take care of its security.

On his way, he would see many poor children playing alongside the Yamuna Bridge. He has two daughters aged 13 and 7 years but he always wanted a son, so he looked for opportunities and finally decided to take away one of these children along with him.

The matter was reported to police at IP Estate around 5.30 pm on June 30 by the victim’s father who stated that his four-year-old son, who was playing near the Yamuna Bridge with his elder brother, was kidnapped by a motorcyclist, police said.

As part of the investigation, CCTV cameras installed near Yamuna Bridge, Vikas Marg and other adjoining roads were scanned thoroughly. The suspect was captured in a camera but the footage was not clearly visible and registration number of the motorcycle was also not clearly assessable, the officer said.

The team scanned the footage of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras installed at Chhath Ghat, Yamuna Bridge and spotted the motorcyclist with the child which helped police in tracing the vehicle owner, he said.

“Through technical surveillance and other information, our police team reached the Aalli village. The team conducted an intensive search in the area and zeroed on a house. The kidnapped boy

was rescued from the second floor of the house. The kidnapper, identified as Jagat Pal, was also found in the house.The motorcycle used in the crime was also recovered,” the

DCP said.