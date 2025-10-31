Abducted 28-day-old infant rescued, 5 held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals, including two women, and apprehended two juveniles for kidnapping a 28-day-old infant for a childless couple.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Shubh Karan (36) son of Rampati Yadav, Maya (40) wife of Mahender, and Sanyogita (27) wife of Shubh Karan, all were residents of Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the case began when a complaint was received regarding the kidnapping of a newborn from near Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar.

Acting promptly, a special team led by SHO Tilak Nagar, under the supervision of ACP Dr. Garima Tiwari, launched a detailed investigation.

More than 200 CCTV cameras were scanned along possible escape routes, which revealed two suspects fleeing on a scooty at around 5 a.m.

The vehicle, traced through registration number, was found to be stolen from Naraina, linking the suspects to another case.

Sustained technical surveillance and interrogation led the police to uncover the conspiracy.

The investigation revealed that Maya, a maid, had befriended her neighbours, Shubh Karan and his wife Sanyogita, who were childless for several years.

Upon noticing a homeless woman with a newborn near Pacific Mall, Maya devised a plan to abduct the infant for the couple. She offered 20,000 rupees to a juvenile to carry out the kidnapping.

Two juveniles, aged 16, executed the plan using the stolen scooty and handed the baby to Maya, who then delivered the child to the couple.

The police team swiftly tracked and apprehended all the accused from their residences. The infant was safely rescued and reunited with the biological parents.

The arrested individuals include Shubh Karan, his wife Sanyogita, and Maya, while two juveniles have been apprehended.

The Delhi Police commended the teamwork and prompt coordination that led to solving the sensitive case within a short span of time.