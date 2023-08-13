‘Ab Delhi hogi saaf’, says Kejriwal as MCD begins cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The MCD on Saturday started a citywide cleanliness drive with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the campaign will definitely be successful and make the national capital neat and clean.



A senior official said the drive began from a municipal ward and it will be taken forward in the coming days.

“Many many congratulations and best wishes for starting the mega cleanliness campaign by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- ab Delhi hogi saaf. I have full hope that this campaign will definitely be successful and our Delhi will become neat and clean,” Kejriwal said in a Hindi post on X.

He was responding to a post by Durgesh Pathak, an AAP MLA and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in-charge. AAP is the governing party in the municipal corporation.

In his post, Pathak said, “For 15 years, the BJP had turned Delhi into a garbage dump.

On the call of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, all councillors and volunteers are now engaged in cleaning Delhi, along with MCD employees.”

“In this sequence, the AAP’s councillor from Nand Nagri, Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya, started a cleanliness drive in his ward on a war footing. Soon we will make Delhi cleaner and cover every corner of Delhi,” Pathak said.

There are 250 wards in the MCD, some located in densely populated areas.