‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ campaign to kick off from today

New Delhi: The Mayor of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi announced a marathon cleanliness inspection across the national capital under ‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ campaign, on Tuesday.



The inspections will be done by the Mayor along with Members of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Area Councillors, Deputy Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal. They will be visiting every ward under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and inspect the elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), starting Wednesday.

158 GVPs were initially identified in late September, 2023 across the 12 zones under MCD jurisdiction. The Corporation leaders had initially promised that these vulnerable points will be eliminated by Diwali, but the process has been delayed, and is yet to see completion.

‘Officials have said in meetings that approximately 80 per cent of the GVPs have been eliminated. We are working towards eliminating all GVPs in the coming days. Garbage will be completely eliminated in Delhi by the first week of March. We all will go to every street and carry out this cleanliness campaign. In this campaign, we need the support of the general public, party workers, councillors, MLAs, and public representatives so that Delhi can be made garbage free. You all will get to see its results in the next one and a half months. We are committed to giving the people of Delhi a clean and beautiful Delhi,’ mentioned the Mayor.