AAV Lodhi Road excels in World Habitat Day events

New Delhi: Students from the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya (AAV), Lodhi Road, have brought laurels to their institution by securing top positions in the Painting and Essay Competitions organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. The competitions were held as part of the observance of World Habitat Day.

The successful students were felicitated at a special ceremony by Ministers, Sh. Manohar Lal and Sh. Tokhan Sahu, acknowledging their creative talent and thoughtful contributions to the theme of the competition. The recognition on World Habitat Day underscores the importance of public participation, especially from the youth, in issues related to sustainable human settlements and urban development, aligning with the vision of #ViksitBharat.

Promoting Awareness through Art and Literature

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) highlighted the achievement on its official platform, emphasising the students’ excellence in co-curricular activities.

Such competitions, championed by MoHUA, serve as a crucial platform to raise awareness among school children about significant urban challenges and the importance of creating inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities.

The NDMC continues its commitment to fostering holistic development among students across its schools, including the AAV Lodhi Road, encouraging them to become responsible and aware citizens.