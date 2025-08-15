AAP's student wing—ASAP—to help students contest DU student union elections; Apply by august 25: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) student wing Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) has launched a bold drive to break money power in Delhi University student politics. Announcing the move with ASAP members, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj declared that the organisation will fully support deserving students from ordinary backgrounds who are unable to contest Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections due to lack of funds.

Applications will be accepted from August 15 to 25. Contestants must submit 50 proposers for DUSU or 10 for college polls, along with a one-minute video and a 500-word statement of purpose. ASAP’s mission is to strengthen democracy from the grassroots through alternative politics, ensuring students choose clean politics over money and muscle power.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Freedom fighters like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel fought to make India free so that people could choose their own governments and a healthy democracy could thrive. But in recent years, flaws have crept into our democracy. Just like in the food chain—where grass is eaten by locusts, locusts by frogs, frogs by snakes, snakes by eagles, and the cycle continues—if poison enters at the base, the entire chain collapses. In our democracy, the base is student politics.”

Highlighting the formative role of college politics, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Student union elections are the first direct experience of democracy for young people. At 17–18 years old, when they join college, their understanding of politics begins to form. Delhi University, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, shapes not just Delhi’s but the entire country’s political outlook.”

Exposing the rot in Delhi University’s current student politics, he continued, “Money and muscle power dominate. Today, a student from a modest background cannot even dream of contesting a DU election unless backed by a big party. Contesting requires luxury cars worth crores, fleets of 20 vehicles to ‘create an atmosphere,’ and extravagant spending on booking entire PVR cinemas, hosting discos, and offering entertainment to secure votes.”

Calling this the root of political corruption, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We start injecting poison into democracy right here. A 17-year-old learns in her first year of college that free movies and parties decide votes. These same students, when older, sell their votes for gifts, cash, or trinkets. That is why ASAP has resolved to strengthen democracy from the roots. On Independence Day, we are starting clean and transparent student politics. Candidates should be chosen through a fair, transparent and merit-based process.”

Announcing the launch of candidate applications, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “From today, ASAP invites students of DU and its affiliated colleges to apply. If a student has the ability but lacks money, we will back them purely on merit. If found suitable, ASAP will field them in DU student union elections.”

Outlining the eligibility criteria, the AAP Delhi Unit President stated, “College-level candidates must secure written support from 10 students in their college. DU-level candidates must get support from 50 students across at least five colleges. They must also submit a one-minute video appealing for votes and a 200–500 word statement explaining why and how they can win. If they can convince us, they can convince voters. This is the beginning of a model political process, ensuring that students’ idealism is not destroyed by free movie tickets and lavish parties.”

Supporting the initiative, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “This is a beginning where talent will be measured by ability, not cars or cash. Leadership skills, oratory, and merit will be the criteria. If we want clean politics, it must start from colleges. ASAP is taking that responsibility.”

Sanjeev Jha added, “We will also include colleges where elections are not currently held, linking them to this alternative political movement. Not just DU, but universities across Delhi and beyond should join ASAP and begin the change in India’s politics.”