AAP’s student wing ASAP sets up DU admission help desk

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), has launched an Admission Help Desk outside Delhi University’s Arts Faculty to assist students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate admissions this year. The group has also rolled out zone-wise helpline numbers to support those unable to reach the campus in person.

“Every single day of a student’s life is valuable, and ASAP’s dedicated members stand with students round the clock,” said Eeshna Gupta, a core member of ASAP, at a press conference held on Thursday. She added, “This desk will assist students with UG and PG admissions, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds who miss out due to lack of information.”

Gupta noted that ASAP’s efforts extend beyond Delhi. “In this difficult time, ASAP stood by students of CCS Haryana Agricultural University

and provided financial help, food, and water during their protests,” she said.