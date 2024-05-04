AAP’s Somnath Bharti shares vision, plans for New Delhi Constituency

Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA from Delhi, has been nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, he discussed his aspirations and insights ahead of the upcoming elections.



Here are the excerpts:

Q: How does it feel to be nominated for the Lok Sabha election?

A: “Serving the nation has been my passion since childhood. From the time I joined politics until now, I have come a long way. The MP elections are an expansion of what I’ve been doing as an MLA. Currently, I am handling one constituency, but if we win, I’ll be handling ten times the responsibility, which is something I love doing. I had asked CM Arvind Kejriwal when he thought I should contest for the seat. He said he was standing in front of the idol of Ram when the thought crossed his mind, which he considered a sign from God.”

Q: How do you plan to extend your work in all the areas of this constituency if you win?

A: “The model is ready; we are just waiting for the expansion. I am able to serve the people of Malviya Nagar, and I will continue to do the same for other areas too. Here, I am known for three A’s: Availability, Accountability, and Answerable. Because of these, I won the first time with a margin of 8000, the second time with a margin of 16000, and the third time with a margin of 19200. People have favoured us seeing our work.”

Q: What are your thoughts on contesting against a new face, Bansuri Swaraj? Also, any comment on Virendra Sachdeva’s statement that “AAP and Congress alliance would not win a single seat”?

A: “We are ready and all set to stand for our people, no matter who is contesting against us. What Sachdeva said is not his confidence; that is his ego. BJP members think that people have no option but to vote for them, but they don’t know the actual power of the public. The 2019 elections were different; now, the BJP has been exposed, and people have seen their true intentions of staying in power by any means necessary, even if it means sacrificing soldiers, democracy, or the constitution. Even after being in power for ten years, if Modi is not able to talk about their work, it means he hasn’t done anything.”

Q: How do you believe the BJP’s ideological pitches will impact voters in Delhi?

A: “Muslims will take the lands. They have a huge population. They will take women’s mangalsutra. How can a PM give such statements? I want to tell our PM that till Arvind Kejriwal, Somnath Bharti, and AAP are there, nobody can harm our sisters.”

Q: You accused the BJP of committing “treason” through the electoral bond scheme. Can you elaborate on this accusation?

A: “Modi ji has misused ED to support corruption and discredit the opposition. With the help of electoral bonds and the misuse of ED, the BJP has earned eight thousand crores. BJP is failing on every level. We need a country that will run on Arvind Kejriwal’s dream, where everybody can avail education, where women are safe, and every house is prosperous.”

Q: What steps will you take to acknowledge the problems of people in your constituency, such as issues related to slums, unauthorised colonies, sewage, and others, if you come to power?

A: “The biggest problem is that the federal structure is not being honoured by the BJP. People have made Arvind Kejriwal win thrice. BJP, rather than accepting their defeat, is working through the backdoor and through the LG, misusing the power of Parliament, and weakening the Delhi government. The problem caused by this step will only be resolved when the parliamentarians are chosen by the people, the ones who work.”

Q: How do you plan to ensure the inclusion and protection of transgender individuals in policies and programs if elected as MP?

A: “Everybody in this country has a birth right to claim good education, healthcare, electricity, water, transportation, and so many other things, and the Arvind Kejriwal government is working for all of this. The moment the central government stops interfering, state governments will be able to work better for the people, be it anybody. If it happens, their rights too will be given in a proper way to the fullest extent. AAP is the only party that has given the ticket to transgender. We will always continue to work for all citizens regardless of their gender, caste, or religion.”

Q: What’s your message to the voters?

A: “My only message is for people to link their votes to the work. People have seen my work, and they will only want to bring to power someone who has actually worked.”

With Somnath Bharti’s unwavering dedication and vision, the contest for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat promises to be intense, reflecting the broader political landscape of the nation’s Capital.