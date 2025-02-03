AAP’s ‘shop of lies’ in Delhi will be shut on Feb 8: Haryana CM

Bulandshahr (UP): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised the AAP, calling it a “shop of lies” that will be shut on February 8 when Delhi Assembly election results are announced. Speaking at a private event in Bulandshahr, Saini accused AAP of failing to address issues like dirty water and overflowing drains

after 10 years in power.

He stated that the promises made to the people of Delhi were empty and that AAP had only worked for itself. Saini also expressed confidence that the BJP would win the February 5 elections. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak echoed similar sentiments.