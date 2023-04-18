AAP’s Shelly Oberoi & Aaley Iqbal file nominations for mayoral polls

New Delhi: As a fresh round of Mayoral polls have been notified in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi filed her nomination along with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday.



Several senior AAP leaders were present while the two leaders filed their nominations.

Oberoi thanked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving her the opportunity.

She said, “The people of entire Delhi have given us a huge majority. In such a situation, the people of Delhi have a lot of expectations from us.” She further added that the AAP will do its best to live up to the expectations of the people of Delhi in the coming times.

“We will work closely with the Delhi government with full honesty and hard work in the coming term,” said Oberoi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that BJP has become such a party that can not digest the mandate of the people in a press conference after the nominations were filed. “BJP practises the politics of horse trading. But the people of Delhi have reposed faith in Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance by voting the BJP out after 15 years.” He also expressed confidence that the AAP would win with a huge majority.

AAP senior leader and Delhi minister Atishi expressed her confidence that both elections would be won with a vast majority in favour of AAP.

“Our Mayor-Deputy Mayor does not sit in AC rooms but works on the ground,” she added. Atishi also affirmed that the Delhi government and MCD would continue to work together under AAP.

AAP is currently serving their maiden run in the civic body after beating BJP’s 15 year long run in the MCD. Oberoi and Iqbal were

elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on February 22 for a truncated term of 2 months.