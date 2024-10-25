AAP’s Sanjay Singh launches campaign for crowdfunding

NEW DELHI: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has initiated a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the treatment of two infants suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type-1. The campaign aims to procure a life-saving injection, which costs approximately ₹17 crore, for 11-month-old Sehrish and 8-month-old Kiara.

During the campaign launch, Singh emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Both girls are suffering from SMA, an issue I raised in Parliament, urging the government to intervene. Without their support, it’s nearly impossible for an average family, and even millionaires to afford the necessary treatment.” He highlighted the dire prognosis associated with SMA Type-1, noting that affected children typically have a life expectancy of just three years if not treated.

Despite a tax waiver that reduces the injection’s cost to ₹10-11 crore, Singh pointed out that this remains unattainable for most families. “If the government, particularly the Prime Minister, doesn’t act, how can these families be helped?” he urged, calling for government intervention to negotiate with Novartis, the U.S. manufacturer of the drug.

Sanjay Singh has committed to donating Rs 1 lakh each to both girls, pledging, “I commit my entire salary for the month.” He called on citizens to contribute whatever they can, stressing, “If 17 crore people donate just Rupee 1, we can save their lives.” He shared donation details for both girls through crowdfunding campaigns set up on the Impact Guru portal.

The parents of the girls have made appeals for support, providing specific bank account numbers for contributions, Sehrish can be supported at account number 2223330011812667, while Kiara can be assisted at account number 2223330023605028. For further inquiries, Sehrish’s father can be contacted at 9899807433. In addition to the crowdfunding efforts, Singh announced plans to write to the PM and Health minister, urging them to take immediate action to make the life-saving injection more affordable through government channels. “I hope that immediate steps would be taken to lower the cost,” he stated, emphasising the critical need for collective action to save

these young lives.