AAP’s Sanjay Singh casts doubt over ED’s integrity, alleges witnesses were coerced

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, has cast doubt on the integrity of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst its opposition to the overseas travel of Sarath Reddy, a crucial government witness in the case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Singh reiterated concerns over the coercion of witnesses to testify against Kejriwal, highlighting inconsistencies in Sarath Reddy’s testimony. He stated, “I have already informed you through numerous press conferences and by presenting ample

evidence in front of you, how witnesses were coerced to testify against the Chief Minister of Delhi.”

Singh further disclosed that out of the 456 witnesses, only four mentioned Kejriwal’s name, and many statements were deemed unreliable upon closer examination. Notably, the duo of father-son, Magunta Reddy and Raghav Reddy, saw eight of their ten statements disregarded until they mentioned Kejriwal’s name, after which Raghav Reddy was granted bail.

Attention then shifted to Sarath Reddy, initially identified as a key figure in the scandal by the ED. However, Singh highlighted that Reddy avoided mentioning Kejriwal in ten out of twelve statements. It was only in the last two statements, coincidentally after he obtained bail and was pardoned, that Reddy implicated Kejriwal.

Singh criticised the ED’s opposition to Reddy’s request to travel abroad, stating, “ED opposes its approver Sarath Reddy’s foreign visit on the ground that he may not return to India to support the case.” He further questioned the credibility of Reddy’s testimony, given the circumstances of his involvement.

Singh called for a comprehensive investigation, stressing the importance of examining how an accused individual could transition into an approver, only for the investigating agency to express doubts about their reliability. He urged journalists to delve deeper into the matter, stating, “You must also investigate how the accused is made an approver and the investigating agency itself says that it does not trust the approver.” The case surrounding Kejriwal continues to be mired in controversy, with questions raised not only about the allegations themselves but also about the credibility of the witnesses and the integrity of the investigative process. As legal proceedings progress, scrutiny of the actions of the ED and other involved parties intensifies.