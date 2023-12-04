AAP’s Reena Gupta to represent Delhi govt at UN’s COP28 in Dubai

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Reena Gupta is set to represent the party and the Delhi government in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP28.



The conference is scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30th to December 12, 2023. The AAP announced this significant participation on Sunday.

UNFCCC member countries are set to participate in the event, where Reena Gupta will present the Delhi government’s Kejriwal model on the global stage.

COP28 is a critical juncture in addressing rising global temperatures and intensifying extreme weather events. Urgent action is needed, including swift cuts in fossil fuel production, a threefold boost in renewable energy capacity by 2030, and substantial funding for climate resilience. The conference brings together leaders from governments, businesses, NGOs, and civil society to collectively strategise solutions for this pressing global challenge.

Additionally, Gupta will highlight how people can contribute to enhancing governance efforts both at the state and national levels. While speaking to Millennium Post she expressed her pride in representing the national capital and stated, ‘I am looking forward to the opportunity to express my views and knowledge regarding the bolstered commitment to address climate change.

Heightened action is imperative, representing our responsibility for a more favorable present and a sustainable future. The clock is ticking, delays are no longer acceptable, and urgent measures are required.’

She further emphasised, ‘The overall goal is to ensure improved environmental outcomes. Delhi has demonstrated a robust commitment to climate action by focusing on multiple key areas to enhance environmental sustainability and combat the pressing issue of vehicular pollution. The capital is dedicated to improving air quality through sustainable transportation measures, emphasising the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.’

Reena Gupta has spearheaded the Green War Room and the Green Delhi App. Citizens can now report incidents of localised pollution and other environmental issues with the Green Delhi mobile App and the Green War Room which is operational 24x7 tracks the complaints to locate air pollution hotspots and is used to develop action strategies.

Delhi’s climate strategy focuses on strengthening partnerships, improving planning, and upgrading data systems.