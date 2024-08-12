‘AAP’s press conferences to now be held in new Lutyens’ office’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party put up its board at 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, its new office in Lutyens’ Delhi, and began the shifting process on Sunday.



“The press conferences and events will now happen at the new office. The shifting formalities will be completed soon,” a party source said.

The AAP, which was granted the national party status last year, was allotted a new office in the Lutyens’ area following directions from the Delhi High Court. The party’s current headquarters is at Rouse Avenue.

The new office will be the fifth address of the AAP’s headquarters. In its initial days, the party was operating from Ghaziabad and later moved to a bungalow near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

The party then shifted its base to Patel Nagar and then to 206, Rouse Avenue. The court had directed the party to vacate its office by after noting that the plot on Rouse Avenue was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. With agency inputs