AAP’s own MLAs were unaware of their rights: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its handling of the Delhi Assembly, accusing the party of misusing the Assembly for political gains over the past decade. He urged AAP MLAs to familiarise themselves with the constitutional framework and actively contribute to the Assembly’s smooth functioning. Sachdeva pointed out that during AAP’s tenure, under the leadership of the former Speaker, the Assembly was reduced to a political platform rather than a place for constructive legislative work.

Reflecting on recent discussions regarding the reinstatement of Question Hour on Private Member Day in the Assembly, Sachdeva welcomed the move but claimed that under AAP, the Assembly’s proceedings had been manipulated for party propaganda, lacking transparency and democracy. He added that Opposition MLAs were often denied the opportunity to voice their concerns, and many AAP MLAs themselves were unaware of their rights, missing the chance to raise issues concerning Delhi’s residents. “In the last 10 years, AAP MLAs were taught

lessons of anarchy, not constitution,” Sachdeva said. “Now, it’s time for them to understand how the Assembly and government function under constitutional principles.”