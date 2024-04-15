AAP’s nationwide rally: Upholding democracy on Ambedkar Jayanti

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rallied across the nation, pledging to safeguard the Constitution and combat dictatorship under the banner of “Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Dictatorship). Led by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the party orchestrated events in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond, uniting supporters in a commitment to uphold democratic values.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh sounded a clarion call against BJP’s alleged designs to alter the Constitution, citing BJP MPs’ discussions on the matter. “BJP wants to change the Constitution, but every AAP worker will fight until their last breath to save it,” declared Singh, highlighting concerns over potential abolition of reservations for marginalised communities.

Singh emphasised the significance of Delhi’s electoral landscape, urging voters to reject BJP by forfeiting their security deposits on all seven seats. “This time, their deposits on all seven seats need to be forfeited,” he asserted, underscoring the urgency of defending democratic principles.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai raised concerns over the Modi government’s control over investigation agencies and alleged political motivations in handling cases. “Modi government is systematically killing Baba Saheb’s Constitution and democracy,” Rai asserted, pointing to instances of selective investigations and political interference. Rai also highlighted the arrest of Sarath Reddy, linked to a fake liquor scam and purported financial ties to BJP. “Sarath Reddy, who gave BJP Rs 60 crores, was arrested, but the ED is not investigating it,” Rai lamented, questioning the impartiality of investigative agencies.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi stressed the importance of protecting Baba Saheb’s Constitution. “If we want to take the country forward, we must continue on the path shown by him,” Oberoi emphasised, advocating for inclusive policies and equal opportunities.

AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar underscored the party’s commitment to Baba Saheb’s vision of equality and social justice. “Just as Baba Saheb did not stop, Kejriwal will also not stop,” Kumar affirmed, rallying supporters to uphold democratic ideals.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan underscored the broader significance of the struggle, transcending electoral politics. “This struggle is about saving the soul of the nation, the Constitution,” Bidlan articulated, calling for a unified effort to combat authoritarian tendencies. Across states, AAP leaders and workers echoed a resolute commitment to defend democratic principles and honour Baba Saheb’s legacy. As the nation gears up for elections, the battle for safeguarding constitutional rights takes centre stage, with AAP leading the charge against perceived threats to democracy.