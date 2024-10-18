AAP’s ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ kicks off in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) kicked off its ‘Jansampark Abhiyan’ campaign in the Greater Kailash constituency, led by Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.



The initiative began with a ‘Padayatra’, drawing large crowds as Bharadwaj interacted with constituents and distributed a letter from AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, which outlines the political motivations behind Kejriwal’s recent arrest.

During the campaign, Bharadwaj addressed the gathered supporters, emphasising the negative impact of the BJP on Delhi’s governance. He stated, “The reason is clear, after Arvind Kejriwal was jailed, Delhi came to a standstill.” He elaborated on how essential services in the city were disrupted during Kejriwal’s absence, citing halted medicine supplies in hospitals, suspended tests at Mohalla Clinics, and delayed pensions for the elderly. “Doctors’ salaries were withheld, water and sewage projects were paused, and road construction came to a stop,” he added, illustrating the chaos that ensued when the BJP sought to undermine the AAP government.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of having a broader agenda to dismantle the successful Delhi model of governance. “The BJP’s latest conspiracy is to take control of Delhi and dismantle the Delhi model,” he declared, pointing out that the BJP governs 22 states but fails to provide similar services to residents. “The BJP has no answers to these questions,” he asserted, claiming that the party’s attempts to weaken the AAP govt were driven by a fear of losing public support.

The letter distributed during the ‘Padayatra’ served as a means to inform residents of the BJP’s alleged tactics and Kejriwal’s vision for the city. Bharadwaj stated, “We are taking Arvind Kejriwal’s letter to the public to expose this plot,” signalling AAP’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Moreover, he criticised the BJP’s approach to governance in Haryana, where he claimed the party relies on caste politics to maintain its hold on power.

“In Haryana, the people wanted to oust the BJP, but the party used caste politics to stay in power,” he explained, urging the Jat community in Delhi to recognise the BJP’s contradictory stance. “The Jats in Delhi should understand that while the BJP may pretend to support them here, they are clearly against the Jats in Haryana.”

The ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ is designed to strengthen AAP’s connection with the community and ensure that citizens are informed about the party’s achievements and challenges posed by the BJP. Bharadwaj’s ‘Padayatra’ in Greater Kailash is just the beginning of a larger campaign to engage with residents across Delhi.