AAP’s edu agenda gains momentum with Avadh Ojha’s inclusion

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at furthering the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) education revolution, renowned educator Avadh Ojha joined the party on Monday, in the presence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia. The event marked a new chapter in AAP’s ongoing efforts to reshape the education landscape in India.

Welcoming Ojha to the party, Arvind Kejriwal hailed his contributions to education, saying, “Avadh Ojha is a renowned name in the field of education in our country. He has educated millions of children and youth, prepared them for employment, and inspired them to lead meaningful lives.” He added, “Avadh Ojha’s arrival will strengthen education in the country. Together, we will work to fulfil Baba Saheb’s dreams

in education.”

Kejriwal emphasised the vital role of education in nation-building, stating, “Education holds the utmost importance in nation-building, and by strengthening education, we strengthen the foundation of the nation itself.”

Reflecting on his own journey in politics, Kejriwal shared, “Before entering politics, many of us worked in NGOs. However, entering politics allowed us to bring sweeping changes, reforming all government schools in Delhi and benefiting the entire country.”

Manish Sisodia, former Education Minister of Delhi, expressed his excitement about Ojha’s joining, saying, “Avadh Ojha has not only inspired millions of youth but has also transformed their lives through his efforts.

“I believe his contributions will significantly strengthen the educational framework of

our nation.”

Ojha, in turn, expressed his gratitude and commitment to the cause. “Education is a medium that forms the soul of families, society, and the nation. Now that I am a part of the party, I will follow its directives with utmost dedication,” he said.

Highlighting AAP’s educational achievements, Ojha shared, “In 2015, only 15 students from government schools qualified for IIT Mains; this year, that number has risen to 783. This progress is a testament to the transformative power of education.”

Ojha’s profile as an educator is extensive, with a background in History, Hindi Literature, and Administrative Services. His YouTube channel ‘Ray Avadh Ojha’ has garnered over 9 lakh subscribers, and his content is featured on popular platforms like Unacademy.

With this new addition to its leadership, AAP is poised to further its mission of educational reform across India.