AAP’s auto wing interacts with autorickshaw drivers in Burari

New Delhi: Auto drivers in Burari Assembly constituency voiced their appreciation for the Kejriwal government’s support during a recent interaction organised by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Auto Wing.

The event, called ‘Auto Samvad,’ was led by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and Auto Wing in-charge Gaurav Singh, who outlined the significant measures taken by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The programme featured a discussion on various relief measures provided by the Kejriwal administration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auto drivers expressed their gratitude for the financial assistance provided during a time of severe economic distress.

“During the lockdown, when auto drivers faced immense hardships, CM Arvind Kejriwal stepped in to provide financial aid of Rs. 5,000 twice to every auto driver,” said MLA Sanjeev Jha. He added, “This support is a testament to how the Chief Minister has always considered auto drivers as part of his family and stood by them in every need.”

Drivers also appreciated other significant reforms implemented by the Delhi government. The AAP administration reduced several fees, which had previously burdened auto drivers. Notable changes include the waiver of DIMTS and SIM fees, the elimination of fitness and road trial charges for auto meters, and the reduction of permit fees from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 500.

Additionally, the penalty for address changes on registration certificates was slashed from Rs. 6,000 annually to Rs. 1,200.

Further reforms included the discontinuation of mandatory classes for driving licenses and fitness, and the establishment of 511 new auto stands across the city.