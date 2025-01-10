AAP’s another poll promise: RWAs to get funds to hire security guards

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made a significant safety guarantee for Delhiites, promising government funds for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire security guards in their neighbourhoods if the AAP is voted back to power.

Addressing the growing concerns over crime in the national Capital, Kejriwal criticised the BJP-led Central government for its inability to control rising crime rates. Speaking at a press conference, he said, “Over the past several days, people from across Delhi have been coming to meet me. I, too, have been traveling across Delhi, talking to people. The BJP-led Central government, especially under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has turned Delhi into the crime Capital of the country.”

Kejriwal emphasised the severity of the situation, citing incidents of thefts, robberies, chain-snatching, and even gang wars. He lamented that residents, particularly women, feel unsafe. “The crime rate has skyrocketed, there are rampant thefts, open robberies, chain snatching incidents, and even gang wars. Women find it difficult to step out of their homes. People are extremely scared and feel highly insecure,” he stated. The AAP chief argued that the BJP and its leadership, especially Amit Shah, have shown little concern for the people of Delhi. He said, “The two crore people of Delhi are our family. If someone in Delhi suffers, Arvind Kejriwal feels the pain. We cannot sit silently in the face of this.”

In response to the safety concerns, Kejriwal announced a policy to allocate funds to RWAs for hiring private security guards. “I have been assuring people across the city that if the AAP forms the government, all RWAs will be provided with appropriate

funds from the Delhi government to appoint security guards in their areas. A systematic approach will be developed to ensure fairness and proper implementation,” he explained.

These security guards, he added, would assist in maintaining basic neighborhood safety, such as preventing unauthorised individuals from entering and helping to catch criminals attempting to flee after committing crimes. While acknowledging that security guards cannot replace police officers, Kejriwal stressed that they would provide an essential supplementary layer of protection.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia supported the announcement, taking to social media to commend Kejriwal’s initiative. “Arvind Kejriwal’s historic step for the safety of every Delhiite! The Aam Aadmi Party government will give money to

RWAs to hire security guards for the safety of colonies,” Sisodia wrote. He also criticised the BJP for its failure to manage law and order, adding, “For Kejriwal, every citizen of Delhi is his family. We will not step back even a single step in the safety of the people of Delhi!”