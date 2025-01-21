AAP workers threatened by BJP in Kalkaji: Atishi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that BJP members, with the protection of the police, are engaging in “hooliganism” and threatening AAP workers in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating these acts.

“With the protection and collaboration of the police, BJP members are openly resorting to ‘goondagardi’ and threatening the people of Delhi. All this is happening under the orders of Amit Shah Ji,” Kejriwal stated on his social media handle. He added, “Using the police to intimidate people is highly wrong. If you yourself resort to hooliganism, who will safeguard Delhi?”

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi, alleged that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri’s relatives, including his nephew Rishabh Bidhuri, threatened and misbehaved with AAP workers in Govindpuri. She said, “Fearing defeat in Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri’s relatives resorted to hooliganism. BJP members intimidated, threatened, and used force on AAP workers. Many women workers were also misbehaved with.”

In a letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi detailed incidents where BJP members allegedly grabbed an AAP volunteer by the collar and issued threats, saying, “Ghar baith jao, haath pair toot jaayenge.” She urged the deployment of paramilitary forces, stating, “This kind of violence is a threat to free and fair elections.”

AAP has demanded immediate action against the accused BJP workers to ensure the safety of volunteers and voters in Kalkaji.