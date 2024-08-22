AAP women’s wing protests at Rajghat

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women’s Wing staged a powerful demonstration at Rajghat, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi while calling for stringent laws to protect women and ensure justice for victims of rape and violence. The protest was driven by the recent rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has drawn nationwide outrage.



The demonstration, led by AAP Delhi State Mahila Morcha President Sarika Chaudhary, MLA Preeti Singh Tomar, and other prominent party members, saw a large turnout of women councillors and supporters. The protestors chanted slogans such as “India will not tolerate atrocities on women” and “Hang the murderer, give justice to the daughter of the country.”

Sarika Chaudhary called for immediate and severe legal reforms, expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of rape across the country. She urged the central government to implement stricter laws, enforce severe punishments for offenders, and expedite cases through fast-track courts. Chaudhary also demanded that the CBI hasten its investigation into the Kolkata case and ensure the death penalty for the culprits. MLA Preeti Singh Tomar highlighted the recurrence of such crimes, comparing the current incident to the Nirbhaya case from 12 years ago, noting that this time a doctor was the victim. Tomar criticised the slow pace of justice, which she believes emboldens criminals. She called for a unified political response to address the issue, emphasising the need for legislative and judicial reforms to better protect women and ensure

swift justice.