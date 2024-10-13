AAP women’s delegation demands action against medical superintendent for sexual harassment

New Delhi: In a significant demonstration of solidarity, a delegation of women leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered outside the residence of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) on Sunday, demanding action against a Medical Superintendent accused of sexually harassing a female doctor at a government hospital. The delegation, led by Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, expressed outrage over the L-G’s refusal to meet them despite prior notification.

“We understand that the L-G might have been busy, but he has a large staff, anyone could have met us,” Birla said, highlighting the lack of communication. “We stood outside L-G’s residence for several hours, but no one spoke to us. No one even asked about the issue that brought us here.”

The incident stems from allegations that a female doctor has faced harassment over the past year, culminating in her transfer rather than appropriate action against the accused. Birla criticised the L-G, stating, “The L-G is completely anti-women and enjoys insulting them.” She condemned the ongoing abuse and emphasised the need for accountability, asserting that the union government is failing to protect women in Delhi. Birla’s comments were echoed by her colleagues, including

MLAs Dhanwati Chandela, Preeti Tomar, Vandana Kumari, and Bhavana Gaur, who joined her in demanding justice for the victim.