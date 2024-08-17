AAP wishes CM on his birthday

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s birthday sparked a nationwide celebration, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters cutting cakes and hosting events across the country. The AAP organised events from Delhi to Gujarat, cutting cakes and holding special ceremonies to honour their leader. Despite his current imprisonment, Kejriwal’s birthday was marked by a chorus of support from various political figures and his followers.



In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, AAP activists and leaders celebrated the occasion by cutting cakes and hosting events. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

extended their birthday wishes to Kejriwal.

Gandhi expressed his support, stating, “I hope you remain healthy and happy. India stands with you in this battle against injustice.” Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, voiced her faith in the judiciary via social media, “Delhi’s people are sending birthday wishes to our CM

Arvind Kejriwal. Thank you all. In this political conspiracy, I firmly believe that the constitution of the country still stands. The Supreme Court

will protect democracy and deliver justice soon.”

The AAP highlighted Kejriwal’s contributions to transforming public services in India. AAP claimed, “In 75 years of independence, for the first time, a leader like Arvind Kejriwal introduced the ‘politics of work’. He has set a global standard for electricity, water, education, and health. Today, on his birthday, he is imprisoned under a fabricated conspiracy.” Several AAP leaders voiced their solidarity and admiration for Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia, AAP’s senior leader and former Delhi Deputy CM, shared a song and wrote, “Wishing a happy birthday to my dear friend and political mentor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We take pride in being

the soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who

chose imprisonment over kneeling to tyranny.”