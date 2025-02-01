AAP wins elections through love: Mann

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said AAP does not have money and can only spread love, a day after an Election Commission team reached Kapurthala House, his official residence here, to conduct a search over allegation that money was being distributed from there in the poll-bound city.

Amid a blame game between the Aam Aadmi Party and the EC, the flying squad returned empty-handed from Kapurthala House at Copernicus Road on Thursday, claiming the doors were locked and no searches could be conducted.

Campaigning in the Kondli constituency in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Friday, Mann asked the EC what did they find from Kapurthala House during their search and asserted that the AAP wins elections through love, not money.

“We can only distribute love, we do not have money,” he added. On Thursday the Punjab chief minister slammed the poll panel saying its “searches” were an insult to all

“Punjabis”. In a post on X, he claimed, that the EC officials searched every nook and corner of Kapurthala House.

The District Election Office, New Delhi, rejected Mann’s allegations in a post on X saying, “The claims that the FST (flying squad team) thoroughly searched every nook and corner of Kapurthala House are factually incorrect. The returning officer’s report confirms that the team was denied entry into the locked rooms.”

Mann hit out at the EC, alleging that it was focusing on AAP leaders and their houses but avoiding the BJP which was “openly” distributing money in the Delhi elections. “In the 500 metres radius around the Election Commission office, all the BJP leaders have their houses. Do they have the courage to go there?” he dared the poll panel.

The Punjab chief minister claimed that youths from Mangolpuri were paid Rs 400 each to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in New Delhi constituency on Thursday. Youths seen in videos waving BJP flags will vote for Kejriwal, he claimed. “Why does not the EC enquire into the source of this money,” he questioned.

Mann asserted the AAP government will retain power in Delhi after the polls.