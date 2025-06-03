AAP wins 4 of 5 zones in MCD Ward Committee polls

New Delhi: In a strong comeback despite recent internal defections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Ward Committee elections held on Monday, securing control in four of the five zones it contested. AAP candidates won both Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson posts in the City SP, Karol Bagh, and West Zones, and bagged the Chairperson position in the Rohini Zone. The party also secured the Standing Committee member seat from the City SP Zone. “This is a collective victory of all Aam Aadmi Party councillors,” said Ankush Narang, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD House. “Just as in the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD House as well, and it will raise every concern of the people from the House to the streets,” he added.

In City-SP Zone, AAP’s Vikas Tank and Pooja were elected Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson respectively, while Rafia Mahir won the Standing Committee seat. In Karol Bagh, Puneet Rai became Chairperson and Kavita Chauhan Vice-Chairperson. Nirmala Kumari and Sahil Gangwal took the top posts in West Zone, while Amrit Jain won in Rohini Zone. Despite 15 AAP councillors breaking away to form a new faction with BJP’s support, the party retained control in the majority of zones. AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “We have managed to retain control over 4 out of 5 zones. I am very proud to share that those who abandoned AAP and openly received BJP’s backing have failed to win a single zone.” Monday’s elections at the Civic Centre covered 12 MCD zones. Senior AAP leaders, including Matia Mahal MLA Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Chandni Chowk MLA Punardeep Singh Sawhney, attended the proceedings.