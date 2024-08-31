AAP will win all 70 seats if Delhi Assembly polls held now: Sisodia

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday asserted that his party will win all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly if elections are held now. Speaking during his 'Padyatra' campaign in Rajender Nagar Assembly constituency, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi also attacked the BJP, accusing it of putting him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail in "fake" cases. Recalling the "affection" he received during his campaign in different parts of the city, Sisodia said, "The Aam Aadmi Party will win all 70 Assembly seats if polls are held right now and get 70 per cent of the total votes." Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year. AAP had won 62 out of 70 seats in the last assembly election but failed to open its account in the national capital in the recent Lok Sabha election. "The BJP people were troubled by the love and affection people were showing over me," said Sisodia who was released earlier this month after spending 17 months in Tihar jail following his arrest in excise policy cases. "When I came out, the BJP people started saying that this Manish Sisodia has come out smiling. I came out smiling because I have not done anything wrong," he said. The senior AAP leader asserted that he came out of the jail stronger as he had committed no wrong and also because the party "remained united" despite his and Kejriwal's arrest and incarceration.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP "toppled many governments" including those in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh and "dismembered parties" by sending ED and CBI against their leaders, but the Aam Aadmi Party did not break or bow down. "This is the power of Delhiites, who love Arvind Kejriwal very much. He too will be among us very soon," he said. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy cases. Sisodia launched his campaign to reach out to people through foot matches in all the Assembly constituencies soon after coming out of jail on bail. It was started from the Greater Kailash constituency on August 16.