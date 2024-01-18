‘AAP will not allow demolition of slums’

In a concerted effort under the ‘Ghar Bachao - BJP Hatao’ campaign, AAP MLAs Dilip Pandey and Rajesh Gupta voiced concerns about the BJP-led Central government’s purported agenda to make the impoverished residents of Wazirpur’s slums homeless.

The MLAs engaged with the slum dwellers, enlightening them about the alleged conspiracies of the central government.

Dilip Pandey asserted, “As long as AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal are there, no ‘Jhuggi’ in Delhi will be demolished.” He accused the BJP of reneging on promises made before elections to provide housing for slum dwellers and emphasized that the BJP harbours animosity towards those living in slums.

Pandey stated, “Arvind Kejriwal resides in the hearts of the people of Delhi, which is why the BJP wants to demolish their houses.”

The AAP leaders claimed that recent directives from the Prime Minister’s secretary urged various departments to remove slums in Delhi. Pandey contended that the BJP, after electoral victories, forgets promises made to construct houses and instead plots to demolish slums. “The BJP hates those living in Jhuggis. The Modi government feels ashamed of people residing in slums,” Pandey added, highlighting the insensitivity towards slum dwellers, especially during harsh weather conditions.