AAP will hold training for newly elected councillors

New Delhi: The AAP will organise a day-long training session for its newly elected councillors on December 14 to acquaint them with the funds at their disposal and the protocols they need to follow, party sources said on Tuesday.



The training will be conducted by ex-councillors, they said. The AAP emerged victorious in the MCD elections early this month, winning 134 of the 250 wards. The BJP, which had ruled the civic body for three consecutive terms, bagged 104 wards to finish second.

"The new councillors will be acquainted with the funds they have at their disposal and what kind of development work they can get done with them. The training programme will also see them getting to know about their responsibilities in the House and how can they meet with MCD officers," a party source said.

The councillors will also be made aware of the protocols they need to follow and various committees in the MCD, among other things.