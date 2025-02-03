AAP will give children books, not weapons, says Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday urged voters to choose “education over violence”, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party is working towards empowering youth.

Addressing a roadshow in Jangpura as part of the AAP’s election campaign, Mann claimed that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds and the voting on February 5 is just a “formality”.

“People have only two options, one is a party that prioritises education and the other that thrives on conflict. You must decide which path to take,” Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister also urged Delhiites to

re-elect Arvind Kejriwal as their chief minister for a historic fourth term.

He emphasised AAP’s focus on education and youth empowerment, saying, “It is up to you. Do you want to give your children weapons or books? Our party will place pens and books in their hands, not swords.”

Mann also took a dig at the BJP, accusing them of hoarding wealth and using public money for electoral gains.

“The BJP has looted the people’s money, and now they will try to buy your votes with it. Don’t be surprised if someone knocks on your door today, tomorrow, or even late at night, offering you money,” he warned.