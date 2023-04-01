AAP will appeal in Delhi HC for Sisodia’s bail: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said Friday the party will move the Delhi High Court after a city court denied bail to former minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam case.



Eight people involved in this matter were granted bail, two of whom even received anticipatory bail, but Sisodia’s bail application was wholly rejected, he said.

The MP called the decision “shocking” and said the party would appeal against it in the high court.

“We respect the judiciary and the courts, but the Constitution gives us the right to agree and disagree with the judgments of the judiciary, as well as the right to

appeal against them. Anyone who sees this order will see the truth,” he said.

He urged the judiciary to reconsider its decision and emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of justice and fairness.