AAP welcomes LS polls announcement, Kejriwal asks public to vote against ‘dictatorship’

New Delhi:AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the public to vote against “dictatorship and hooliganism” as his party said people had been “desperately” waiting for the general elections.



Welcoming the announcement of Lok Sabha poll dates, the AAP also accused the BJP of violating the Constitution and trying to crush democracy during its 10-year rule.

In a post in Hindi on X, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidates.

“The dates of Lok Sabha polls in the country have been declared. It’s a great festival of democracy. I appeal to all the countrymen to vote this time against dictatorship and hooliganism,” he said.

“The AAP works for real issues of the people and facilitates them. Strengthen our hands by voting on ‘jhaadu (broom, the AAP’s election symbol)’ wherever our candidates are contesting the polls, so that we can work for you with more energy,” Kejriwal, the party’s national convenor, added.

Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases, beginning April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world’s biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

During a press conference earlier, Gopal Rai -- the AAP’s Delhi unit convenor -- said his party and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are ready to fight the Lok Sabha polls with full strength.

“The way BJP has violated the Constitution and tried to crush the democracy in the country in the last 10 years of its rule, even the people were desperately waiting for the elections,” he said, welcoming the declaration of poll dates.