AAP welcomes HC’s decision to stay demolition drive in Delhi

New Delhi: In a significant legal victory for the Delhi government, the Delhi High Court has issued a stay order against the Central Government’s Railway Department, halting its controversial demolition notices aimed at slum settlements (‘jhuggis’) across the city. The decision comes in response to swift action by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s administration, which moved the court to challenge what it deemed as illegal actions by the Railway Department.



The Railway Department had recently issued notices to demolish several slum settlements, prompting an immediate response from Delhi’s Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and subsequent legal intervention.

Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj underscored the importance of the court’s decision, stating, “Today, the High Court has stayed the notice to demolish six such different slums.”

Expressing relief and gratitude, local residents at the Flying Club JJ Camp, where one of the targeted settlements is located, welcomed the court’s decision.

Bharadwaj emphasised the commitment of the Delhi government to safeguard the rights of slum dwellers, asserting, “Until every slum dweller gets a house in exchange for his ‘jhuggi’, we will not let ‘jhuggis’ be demolished.”

Highlighting the legal basis for their stance, Bharadwaj elaborated, “As per Delhi government’s law, first slum dwellers will be given permanent houses and then slums will be demolished.”

This approach ensures that residents are provided with adequate housing before any demolition activity

takes place, aiming to prevent homelessness and displacement.

The issue of illegal demolitions by central government agencies in Delhi has been contentious, with previous instances causing significant social disruption.

Delhi Minister Bharadwaj recalled past incidents, stating, “Last year too, different agencies of the Central Government demolished many ‘jhuggis’ in Delhi in a similar way, and forced lakhs of people to live on the streets by rendering them homeless.”