AAP vows peaceful protest

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on June 29 against what it called the BJP government’s “anti-poor policies”, warning Delhi Police against any attempt to block the demonstration.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the protest is a constitutional right and any obstruction would be viewed as a violation of democratic norms. “It is our fundamental right. If AAP is stopped from protesting and any issue arises, Delhi Police officers will be held responsible,” he said.

Bharadwaj accused the BJP of silencing voices of slum dwellers whose homes have been demolished in recent eviction drives. “The BJP has made life unbearable for Delhi’s poor and now wants to ensure they can’t even speak out,” he said.

Citing legal precedents, he added, “Multiple court orders have made it clear that any citizen has the right to protest at Jantar Mantar. But

the BJP has restricted this right and is now using the police to crush dissent.” Referring to recent evictions, Bharadwaj alleged, “BJP is destroying homes and pushing poor families out of Delhi. But those affected will raise their voices, they have no choice.”