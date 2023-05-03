AAP used hawala and cash route to funnel liquor policy kickbacks for Goa polls: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has accused the AAP of “using” a part of the Rs 100 crore kickbacks allegedly received from the ‘south group’ liquor lobby to meet its expenditure for the Goa Assembly poll campaign in 2022.



The accusation has been made in the agency’s supplementary charge sheet filed in the Delhi Excise policy linked money laundering case.

It has arraigned as accused a media publicity company, Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd., and its owner-promoter Rajesh Joshi in the prosecution complaint. A Delhi court took cognisance of this charge sheet on Monday.

“A careful perusal of findings of investigation has revealed that several persons, including Rajesh Joshi and his company Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, are actually involved in several processes/activities connected with a part of proceeds of crime ie. the kickbacks of Rs 100 crore received from the South Group,” the ED alleged.