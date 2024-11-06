AAP unveils comprehensive anti-open burning campaign

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched a major anti-pollution initiative as part of its Winter Action Plan to curb the escalating pollution levels in the city. With air quality index (AQI) levels in Delhi and neighbouring regions consistently hovering between 300 and 400, Environment minister Gopal Rai announced that a comprehensive anti-open burning campaign would run until December 6, 2024. This move comes in response to the severe air quality deterioration following Diwali and the approaching winter season.

Minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, where he discussed the progress of the Winter Action Plan with officials from various departments. He emphasised that the next few weeks are critical for controlling the city’s pollution levels, especially as weather forecasts predict lower temperatures and reduced wind speeds, which can further trap pollutants.

“Since Diwali, AQI levels in Delhi and neighbouring states have been alarmingly high, and the next ten days are expected to bring adverse weather conditions. In light of this, we’ve met with officials from 33 departments to strategise on how to implement the Winter Action Plan more effectively,” said Rai, underlining the urgency of coordinated action.

As part of the new campaign, 588 patrolling teams from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Revenue Department, NDMC, DDA, and others, will be deployed to monitor and prevent open burning incidents. “These teams will be deployed in the field to control incidents of open burning,” Rai confirmed.

One of the key aspects of the campaign involves reducing the reliance on open fires, particularly at night. “Departments have been instructed to provide heaters for night shift workers at both government and private sector sites, especially at construction locations,” the minister stated. Last year, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) provided heaters to security guards, and this year, the mandate has been extended to all government departments.

Rai also announced that construction sites exceeding 500 square meters, both public and private must supply heaters for workers on night shifts to minimise the use of open fires. “This campaign will begin tomorrow with teams visiting sites to address burning incidents, followed by instructions for construction sites to provide heaters,” he added.

In addition to tackling open burning, the Delhi government has intensified its efforts to combat dust pollution. So far, 7,927 construction sites have been inspected, with 428 found to be in violation of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste management rules. “Fines totalling Rs 63 lakh have been imposed on non-compliant construction sites,” Rai said.

The government has also stepped up its deployment of anti-smog measures. A total of 146 anti-smog guns have been installed on high-rise buildings, and 200 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed in hotspots across the city. “68 static anti-smog guns have been set up, especially on tall buildings, to control road dust,” Rai added.

As part of its vehicle pollution control efforts, the Delhi government has issued 76,558 challans for pollution violations and impounded 3,248 old vehicles since the implementation of the Winter Action Plan in October.

Minister Gopal Rai urged neighbouring states, particularly those under BJP governance, to enhance their anti-pollution initiatives. “I urge neighbouring states to enhance their efforts as well. Collective action will have a greater impact on reducing pollution levels,” he said.

He also made a direct appeal to the Union Environment Minister, requesting permission for artificial rain to help alleviate the crisis.

“Pollution levels in Delhi and northern India have crossed the 400 mark, and the next ten days are critical,” he said. “We request the Union Minister’s assistance in securing permission for artificial rain, which would significantly benefit Delhi’s efforts to

combat pollution.”

The AAP government’s proactive measures aim to address the severe air quality crisis while fostering collaboration among various departments and the public to safeguard the health of Delhi’s residents.