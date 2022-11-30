AAP Trade Wing announces '10 Guarantees' for traders of Delhi

New Delhi: Parking arrangement in association with the local market, freedom from 'Inspector Raj' and 'Recovery Raj', desealing of shops sealed by erstwhile MCD are some of the '10 guarantees' for traders that will be provided to the businessmen of Delhi if AAP forms the government in the MCD next month. AAP Trade Wing Convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal led a march at Kashmere Gate Market on Tuesday and formally launched the guarantees that the party will provide to over 20 lakh businessmen of Delhi.

Resolution of the issue of conversion charges and parking charges, simplification of various licences of the MCD, freedom from the fear of sealing, simplification of approval of building plans by the MCD, proper arrangement of cleanliness in the markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade tax and Proper arrangement of toilets for women in the markets are the other guarantees that AAP has included in its '10 guarantees for traders'. As per AAP, these guarantees have been designed after speaking to traders across the markets of Delhi and their focus is to solve the problems that the business community have been facing under the BJP-ruled MCD.