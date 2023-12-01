AAP to seek public opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign as CM if arrested

New Delhi: In a bold move to gauge public sentiment, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the commencement of the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign, running from December 1st to 20th in Delhi.



The campaign aims to seek public opinions on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if ‘falsely framed and arrested by the Modi government’ or continue governing from jail.

AAP ministers, MLAs, councillors, and office bearers are set to go door-to-door across the 2,600 polling stations in Delhi, engaging in discussions and gathering opinions.

Addressing a press conference along with party MP Raghav Chadha, the city convener Gopal Rai stated, ‘All our ministers, legislators, councillors, and party’s office bearers will be involved in this signature campaign.’ The party has organised teams at the district level to distribute pamphlets addressing questions regarding alleged scams, Modi’s intentions, and the BJP’s tactics.

‘In this series, BJP is set to play its final move with Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The BJP believes that if they succeed in arresting Arvind Kejriwal in any false case, the AAP will cease to exist, and the Delhi government will be paralysed,’ said Gopal Rai during a press conference.

Rai highlighted the BJP’s continuous efforts to weaken the AAP, including the imprisonment of leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha emphasised the BJP’s perception of Kejriwal as a formidable challenge, stating, ‘Just as Kansa knew that Lord Krishna would bring about his end, similarly, the BJP also knows well that it’s through Arvind Kejriwal’s hands that BJP’s dirty politics will come to an end.’ Chadha accused the BJP of attempting to eliminate the AAP by putting its leaders in false cases and disrupting governments through legal proceedings.

‘All the party workers and leaders appealed to Arvind Kejriwal that even if the BJP puts you in jail, do not resign and run the government from jail,’ shared Chadha. The party aims to involve the public in decision-making, reflecting Kejriwal’s belief that the government exists based on the people’s support. The second phase of the campaign, from December 21st to 24th, will include public dialogues in all wards, seeking opinions on whether Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue leading from jail.