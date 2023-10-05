AAP to protest today over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Tensions flared in the capital as the AAP announced plans to protest at the BJP headquarters following the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh by ED. Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, Gopal Rai, made the announcement during a press conference, stating, ‘Aam Aadmi Party will protest at BJP headquarters on Thursday at 11 am against the arrest of MP Sanjay Singh. All friends must participate in the demonstration to protect democracy.’

Rai went on to express his concerns about the ongoing investigations and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), spanning 15 months and involving over a thousand raids nationwide.