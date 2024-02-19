AAP to protest against problem of inflated water bills in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a fervent protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for obstructing the implementation of the ‘One Time Settlement’ scheme aimed at addressing the escalating water bills in Delhi.



The AAP alleges that the BJP, with the backing of the Lieutenant Governor and the central government, has halted the initiative through bureaucratic manoeuvres, depriving Delhiites of much-needed relief.

AAP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), Sandeep Pathak, condemned the BJP’s interference, stating, “The Delhi government had announced the ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’ for water bill settlement. Now, the central government of the BJP has obstructed this scheme through officers. This is not the first time that a scheme benefiting Delhiites has been stopped.”

Echoing Pathak’s sentiments, AAP’s Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister, Gopal Rai, criticised the BJP for undermining the elected government’s efforts to alleviate the burden of inflated water bills.

He asserted, “Inside Delhi, a dual government is being run through the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) by controlling the officers of Delhi.

The AAP is the party that protested on the streets regarding rising electricity bills. Now we will protest again against this dictatorship of the BJP.”

Addressing the mounting concerns over soaring water bills, Minister Atishi highlighted the urgency of rectifying the issue, emphasising the significance of the ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’.

She explained, “In this ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’, if you have at least two correct readings in the past few years, your bill will be generated based on that reading. However, BJP cannot tolerate the resolution of the problems of the people of Delhi.”

Furthermore, Delhi’s Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, lamented the bureaucratic hurdles impeding the implementation of the policy, declaring, “Officers have refused to bring this policy to the cabinet. We are now going to launch a major movement regarding the settlement of bills of the people of Delhi.”

The AAP has vowed to escalate its protest, taking the fight from the streets to the Parliament if necessary.

Despite facing resistance, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for

the rights and welfare of Delhiites. The BJP’s actions have triggered a fierce political showdown, highlighting the ongoing power struggle between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP in the national capital.

As the deadlock persists, the fate of Delhi’s water bill settlement scheme hangs in the balance, leaving residents anxiously awaiting a resolution.