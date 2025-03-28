AAP to protest across UP over liquor stores offering ‘free alcohol’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will hold statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh

on March 29 over reports of liquor stores in the state offering “free alcohol’.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming that while the Delhi government faced allegations and central agency probes over its excise policy, no one was questioning the UP government over such deals being offered by liquor stores.

The UP government is yet to react to AAP’s allegations.

Reportedly, liquor stores across many cities in the state are offering huge discounts and deals to clear out the stocks before a new excise policy comes into effect in the state on April 1. The store owners have been claiming that they will suffer huge losses if they don’t clear the old stock before the date.

“In Delhi, our government stopped such practices, yet we were targeted with allegations and subjected to ED and CBI inquiries. But in UP,

the BJP is providing free alcohol, and no one is talking about it,” the AAP leader said. The leader further accused the UP government of ignoring

pressing issues such as farmers’ concerns, education and unemployment while diverting attention with liquor vends giving such offers.