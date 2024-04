AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced it will observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14 on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In another message from the jail, Kejriwal has asked AAP MLAs and volunteers to work to ensure that the people of Delhi face no problems, party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.

“Arvind Kejriwal has sent two messages from the jail for us. First, he has said even in the current difficult situation, the party has to continue serving the people of Delhi. He said all AAP leaders and workers should connect with people and try to solve their problems as much as possible,” Rai said.

“Secondly, he has said in the jail, we are ready to bear all atrocities by this dictatorial government. But right now, it is all the more important to save the constitution and democracy of the country, which are currently in danger. So he has given the message that on April 14 on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the entire party should observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ across the country,” Rai said.

Rai said that on April 14, all AAP workers across the country will gather in front of posters or photographs of Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, and take a pledge to save the constitution. The chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, also a senior AAP leader, met him in Tihar jail on Tuesday and relayed his message at a party meeting that was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Asked if Sunita Kejriwal has officially been entrusted with any of the party’s responsibilities, Rai said, “Because party leaders were unable to directly communicate with the party’s national convener after his arrest, yesterday, Sunita Kejriwal went to meet him in jail. Right now, she is carrying the responsibility of being a messenger between him and us. She conveys his messages to us, based on which we carry out further work.”