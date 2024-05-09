AAP to launch next phase of ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign on May 13

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch the next phase of its “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se” Lok Sabha poll campaign on May 13 with multiple events, such as “Mahila Samvad” and “Trade Town Hall”, in the four Delhi constituencies from where it has fielded candidates, party leader Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai, who is also the AAP’s Delhi state convenor, said the party has so far organised a door-to-door campaign, multiple “Sankalp Sabha” events and roadshows featuring jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal.

“Under the campaign, we went from door to door against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, we will enter the next phase of the campaign

that will be run from May 13 to May 23,” he said.

The AAP will go among the public in the fourth phase of the campaign, targeting four different sections of the society, Rai added.

“In the fourth phase, programmes like Trade Town Hall, Gramin Panchayat, Mahila Samvad and Purvanchal Samagam will be organised in all the Lok Sabha constituencies between May 13 and May 23.

“The Trade Town Hall will start from East Delhi, Gramin Panchayat from West Delhi, Mahila Samvad from New Delhi and Purvanchal Samagam from South Delhi. These different social segments within Delhi play an important role in the city’s political situation,” he said.

Rai said they will focus on the work that Kejriwal has done to empower different sections of the society.

“We had also said by May 23, we will prepare around one lakh people by making them take a pledge. These one lakh people will motivate others to vote on May 25.

“From the kind of response we are getting from people, we are confident that the BJP is badly going to lose from all the seven seats in Delhi. The INDIA bloc is going to win all the seven seats,” he asserted.

Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

The arrests of Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren have clearly “become a trailer of the BJP’s dictatorship”, Rai said.

“People all over the country are asking that if elected chief ministers, who won (elections) with a huge majority, can be put in jail without any evidence, then what will happen to the voices of the common people? Who will have the courage to raise the voice of the common man in the next government?” he asked.

Rai alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre thought that after Kejriwal’s arrest, it will finish the AAP, poach its MLAs and topple its government in Delhi.

“However, the way the people of Delhi, the volunteers of the AAP, along with all the supporters, have come together to fight against their dictatorship, the AAP has only become stronger. This arrest has given more strength to the AAP and more courage to us to fight.