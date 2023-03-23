AAP to launch ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ campaign from today

In a bid to save the democracy and the Constitution, the AAP will launch “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” movement on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas on Thursday that marks the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev. The party has invited leaders and supporters of all parties to gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, with AAP National Convenor and CM Arvind Kejriwal set to lead the protest.

The move comes after the police registered FIRs and arrested citizens for writing “Modi Hatao-Desh Bachao” on the walls of Delhi. However, AAP Minister Gopal Rai stated that this will not suppress the voice of the people anymore. Rai further stated that the country’s democracy, parliamentary system, investigative agencies, election commission, and judiciary are all in danger today.

He also asserted that there is an undeclared emergency in force in the country and that the Election Commission and CBI-ED are being made to dance at the behest of PM Modi. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the protest.

Rai said that it is the struggles of these Indian freedom fighters that won us the Constitution, our democracy, the parliamentary system, the Election Commission, and the establishment of investigation agencies and the judicial system. “But today after 75 years of Independence, the dreams of those freedom fighters, their sacrifice for democracy and the Constitution are being broken. Instead, the spectre of danger is hovering overhead. Tyranny has become the norm,” he said.

The AAP senior leader added that the opposition has been protesting the Adani issue for many days, asking for an enquiry by a joint parliamentary committee. “But the elected Central government is turning a blind eye to these demands,” he said.

Rai also added that in States ruled by the opposition parties, the governments are hindered from working according to their constitutional right and mandate. “In Delhi, yesterday for instance, the obstruction caused in order to prevent the presentation of the budget is perhaps the first such instance in the history of India,” he said.

Showing the poster of the event to all present at the press conference, Rai said, “This is the same poster on which the news is reporting over 100 FIRs have been filed. People are being arrested willy-nilly. But let it be noted that these arrests and FIRs and harassment by the police will not scare us away. This is because all over the country, people are finally the empty promises made by the Narendra Modi government, promises such as if the BJP is elected, unemployment would be eliminated. But the reality is the opposite: young people are without jobs,” he said.

Earlier in the day, police had said that 100 FIRs were registered, but they later revised the figure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the police action, called Modi “insecure” and “scared” even as police claimed they have seized more than 2,000 posters from a vehicle moments after it came out of the AAP headquarters here.