AAP to hold protest at Raj Niwas today

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a vehement attack on the BJP, L-G VK Saxena, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their perceived inaction following the tragic deaths of a mother and son in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. The incident, which involved the victims falling into an open drain maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has prompted the AAP to plan a major demonstration at Raj Niwas on Saturday.



AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai accused the BJP and L-G of being silent on the tragedy while previously making efforts to blame the Delhi government for similar incidents. “BJP members were defaming CM Arvind Kejriwal by making a video of the incident,” Rai said. “But when they came to know that the drain belonged to DDA, they went silent.” Rai further demanded that L-G take immediate action against the senior DDA officials responsible for the negligence and provide compensation to the victims’ family.

Rai criticised the BJP for focusing on politics rather than addressing the issue at hand. “BJP and L-G should fulfil their responsibilities honestly and stop treating the people of Delhi step-motherly,” he stated. Rai argued that since the AAP came to power, the central BJP government has sought to undermine the Delhi government’s work,

accusing them of obstructing progress and manipulating jurisdictional issues.