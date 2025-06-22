AAP to hold major protest against BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’ at Jantar Mantar on Jun 29

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a large-scale protest at Jantar Mantar on June 29, rallying lakhs of slum residents against the BJP-led government’s demolition drive targeting jhuggi clusters across Delhi. The agitation comes under the banner of AAP’s ongoing ‘Jhuggi Samvad’ campaign, which the party claims has received overwhelming support from affected communities.

AAP Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of betraying its promise of the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme. “Now they’re turning it into ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Maidan’ by destroying homes and rendering the poor homeless,” he said.

Bharadwaj said Arvind Kejriwal gave dignity to slum dwellers through access to water, electricity, schools, and hospitals. “The BJP is now destroying that dignity with bulldozers,” he added.

During a community meeting, jhuggi residents expressed anguish over the demolitions. “We are always afraid our homes will be demolished. We can’t eat or sleep in peace,” said one resident. Another added, “We made a huge mistake by not voting for Arvind Kejriwal. If he was in power, we would be sleeping peacefully.” Bharadwaj also alleged that the BJP intends to hand over slum lands to corporate allies, similar to Dharavi in Mumbai.