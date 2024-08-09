AAP to highlight in polls how CM being ‘punished’ for working for people: Singh

New Delhi: In its campaign for the Assembly polls due early next year, the AAP will highlight how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being “punished” for working for the people, party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upcoming Haryana and Delhi Assembly polls. The meeting was attended by senior party leaders.

“Last week also there was a meeting. We have prepared many plans how we will begin our campaign at booth level and reach out to people on the basis of the work done in education and health.

“We will talk to people about whatever is happening with us. Kejriwal is diabetic and his sugar levels have gone down several times in jail. They are playing with his life by arresting him in different cases,” he said.

Singh alleged that Kejriwal was arrested in a fake case by the CBI. The Delhi chief minister is being punished for working for Delhi, he claimed.

“We will highlight this through our door to door campaign,” Singh added.

After the Lok Sabha poll results, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai had said his party’s alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and had hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year’s assembly polls in Delhi.

Last month, the party had announced that it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

It had contested the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with its INDIA bloc partner Congress in Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat. The alliance drew a blank in Delhi with the BJP effecting a clean sweep for the third consecutive time.

The AAP had contested from Kurukshetra but lost to the BJP.

Talking about the campaign in Haryana, he said it is going well and said they have a target of holding 45 public meetings in 15 days.