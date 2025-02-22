AAP to audit frontal organisations, strengthen party wings across Delhi: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Within a fortnight of its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced a restructuring of its frontal organisations to strengthen its presence across the national capital. AAP's Delhi state convener and former minister Gopal Rai, after a crucial meeting with office-bearers on Saturday, said an audit of all functionaries at the Lok Sabha, district, assembly and ward levels will be conducted within a week to assess their roles during the elections, an official statement of AAP said.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by key leaders, including Purvanchal Wing president Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Youth Wing president Pankaj Gupta, Legal Cell president Sanjeev Nasiar and other office-bearers from various wings, the statement said. Discussions focused on AAP's electoral performance, identifying strengths and gaps in the party's campaign, it added. Rai emphasised that all state-level office-bearers have been directed to evaluate the contribution of functionaries and suggest improvements. "We will restructure our wings to enhance our presence in areas of strong support and address communication gaps," he said.

AAP leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to holding the newly elected BJP government accountable. "Just as our MLAs will raise issues inside the Delhi Assembly, our party wings will act as a strong opposition on the ground," Rai added. On the issue of Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women, Rai accused the BJP of failing to fulfill its pre-election promise. "The BJP had assured that it would approve the scheme in its first cabinet meeting, but it did not," he said.

AAP has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to discuss the matter and will decide its next course of action if the government does not respond. Rai also dismissed the BJP's focus on CAG reports, stating that governance should take priority over political blame games. "The BJP must now transition from opposition mode and start fulfilling the promises it made to the people of Delhi," he asserted. AAP has pledged to play a constructive role as the opposition while ensuring that public welfare issues remain at the forefront of its agenda.