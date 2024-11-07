AAP to accelerate preps for polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a series of district-level conventions to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The district workers’ conference will begin on November 11 and continue until November 20, aiming to mobilise volunteers and strengthen AAP’s grassroots structure ahead of the elections. The conventions will bring together booth-level, mandal-level, and district officers from 14 key districts across Delhi, with the objective of unifying the party’s efforts in securing a majority government.

AAP’s Delhi State Convener, Gopal Rai, shared details of the initiative during a press briefing, emphasising the importance of community engagement. “The Aam Aadmi Party is continuously active in preparing for the Delhi Assembly elections,” he stated, outlining the party’s recent activities, including the “Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar” program, which has taken the Delhi government’s achievements directly to the people. “In the first phase, we succeeded in presenting the development work carried out by the Delhi government in each assembly constituency to the public,” Rai added. To further intensify its outreach, AAP has been conducting padyatras (foot marches) throughout Delhi. Gopal Rai noted, “Before Diwali, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, along with senior leaders, successfully completed a padyatra in all constituencies across Delhi.”

The district worker conventions, beginning November 11, are expected to play a crucial role in energising the party’s volunteers and ensuring that booth-level officers are well-prepared for the elections. During the conventions, Kejriwal and other senior leaders will address the party workers. At each of the events, officers at the booth, mandal, ward, and assembly levels will take an oath, committing to the goal of securing a majority in the upcoming elections. “Each district encompasses five assembly constituencies, where booth-level officers will play an active role. During these conventions, nearly one lakh booth-level officers will take an oath, and from November 20 onward, they will assume responsibility for leading Aam Aadmi Party’s electoral campaign in the upcoming elections,” Rai explained.

The conventions will be organised according to the party’s structural divisions, and each event will serve as an opportunity to inspire and motivate the volunteers responsible for the party’s electoral efforts. Starting on November 11, the first convention will be held in Kirari district at 5 pm, with another in Tilak Nagar district later in the evening. Other events will follow across Delhi, with the final convention scheduled for November 20 in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Rai further emphasised that the success of AAP in the past has been driven by the dedication of its workers, saying, “We have formed government through the strength of our party workers and volunteers, proving our capability to work in difficult circumstances.” The party is confident that these conventions will not only strengthen the organisation’s structure but also ensure that the message of Arvind Kejriwal’s governance reaches every corner of Delhi.