AAP thanks SC for stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday thanked the Supreme Court for imposing an interim stay on the “anti-Dalit” directives passed by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display names of owners.

“BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is an anti-Dalit party. In the recent Lok Sabha polls, one of the objectives of the BJP was to end reservation. Why were they giving the slogan of 400 paar? Dalits across the country voted against the BJP. To take their revenge against Dalits, the BJP govts are giving such orders,” Delhi minister Atishi said during a press conference here. The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments had issued orders, asking eateries on the kanwar yatra route to display names of owners. Besides them, the BJP-ruled Ujjain Municipal Corporation had directed shop owners to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments in the ancient city. “There was a belief among Hindus that one should not consume food at a Dalit household but in today’s time, such beliefs are ending. All political parties should work to end such beliefs,” Atishi said.